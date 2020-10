WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 20) Fort Madison Bloodhounds Open Post-Season Play On The Volleyball Court And The Keokuk Girls Swim Team Returns To Action

High School Soccer (Tuesday)

Fulton 2

Hannibal 3

Pirates Now (10-4/6-2) On The Season

High School Volleyball (Tuesday)

Class 4A

Region 8

Mount Pleasant Lady Panthers 3

Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds 0

Keokuk 0

Fairfield 3

High School Volleyball

Hannibal 3

Kirksville 0

Hannibal wins by the scores of 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23

HHS Players:

Bella Falconer 12 kills, 31 digs, 1 ace, 1 block

Kate Maune 12 kills, 1 ace

Nora Hark 32 set assists, 12 digs, 2 aces

Kennedy Fitzgerald 9 kills

Kendel Locke 3 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs



Hannibal's JV Team Also Posted A Victory On Tuesday

Pirates Win By The Scores Of 25-3, 25-19

Top Players For HHS JV:

Ashlyn Hess 7 set assists, 3 kills, 11 aces

Annie Wagner had 8 digs

Alaina White 11 kills, 4 digs

Jocelyn Dorsey 7 set assists, 3 kills, 6 digs

Iowa Girls High School Swimming

Keokuk, Iowa

Team Standings:

Burlington 146 Keokuk Lady Chiefs 69 Fairfield 63 Centerville 7

College Volleyball (Tuesday)

Hannibal-LaGrange 1

Avila University 3

Lady Trojans Fall 12-25, 16-25, 26-24, 22-25

Hannibal-LaGrange Now (2-7)

Major League Baseball (Tuesday)

World Series

Game 1

Tampa Bay Rays 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 8

(LA Scored 4 Runs In The 5th Inning)

Dodgers Lead The Best-Of-7 Series 1-0

