Whitmer: Michigan at ‘dangerous moment’ as virus cases spike

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is warning that Michigan has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than ever, noting a sharp increase since the state Supreme Court invalidated her sweeping orders earlier this month. Since the court decision on Oct. 2, the seven-day case average is up to 1,818 — nearly double. The governor says Michigan is at a “dangerous moment.” She pleaded Wednesday for people to wear a mask and socially distance. Meanwhile, a chiropractor in western Michigan has challenged the state’s mask rule in court, saying that Whitmer’s health department has no authority to make masks mandatory.