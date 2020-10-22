Adams Co. prosecutor says not wearing a facemask is against the law

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Adams County health officials held a press conference Thursday to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and what's being done to turn what they call an 'alarming trend' around.

During the event Assistant State's Attorney Josh Jones said they will enforce mask wearing as they are mandated in Illinois.

He said while police aren't looking to write citations proactively, if someone files a complaint against you, you can be charged under Illinois law.

"This is one of those things you see on Facebook 'there's no law against it.' Folks, there is. Under Illinois law ILCS 2305, subsection 8.1, if you are in violation of a regulation of the department of public health, it is a class A misdemeanor. It is a law. It's not unconstitutional. There is nothing like that. It will be litigated in court if we need to. But there is a law. You have to follow the laws, even if you disagree with them," said Jones.

Jones says if you have a complaint, to contact the police department.

Officials on Thursday also said Adams County is headed in the wrong direction and it's time for the community to help turn things around as we head into the holidays.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said people are easing up on restrictions and that needs to change.

Welch also announced that rapid COVID-19 testing would soon be available in Adams County.