Auditor Nicole Galloway makes campaign stop in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway made stop on her campaign trail for governor in Hannibal Thursday.

"I wanted to get more familiar with her and found out where she stands on the issues and I agree with her," said Missouri Voter Mike Hamlin.

Hamlin was one of a few dozen people who gathered at the Marion County Democrats headquarters in downtown Hannibal to hear Galloway speak.

He said her opposition to right to work is important to him

"I'm a union member so [opposing] right to work support is good, healthcare is good," said Hamlin.

""This was really my first opportunity to see her face to face and hear her platform first hand," said Missouri Voter Talya Mayfield.

She echoed some of Hamlin's concerns, especially when it comes to Medicaid expansion.

"I know people and have family members who utilize Medicaid, so the expansion of that," said Mayfield.

The Democrat Auditor Galloway said she thinks COVID-19 and healthcare are the big problems northeast Missourians face.

"I think it's containing the spread of the virus and providing healthcare to working people in this community," said Galloway.

She said that's how she hopes to differentiate herself from Governor Mike Parson.

"The Whitehouse coronavirus taskforce is imploring the governor to take action yet he refuses. I have created a detailed plan to contain the spread of the virus so we don't have to shut down our economy again, so we can get our schools fully re-opened across the state so we can get our economy moving again," said Galloway.



Local Republicans said Governor Mike Parson is expected to make a campaign stop in Hannibal October 31st from at Becky's Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor.