Broncos, like so many others, search for code to stop Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos had enough to worry about in stopping Patrick Mahomes. Now they have to deal with a Kansas City ground game that includes rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and will be adding veteran Le’Veon Bell to the mix. Don’t forget about tight end Travis Kelce over the middle or speedy receiver Tyreek Hill deep. The defending Super Bowl champs are a challenge each and every snap. The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos nine straight times heading into their AFC West showdown this weekend.