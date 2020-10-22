Charges: Fired Belmont worker’s retaliation led horse to die

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say a backstretch worker at New York’s Belmont Park caused the death of a $200,000 racehorse by releasing the filly onto blacktop where she fell and broke her leg. The Nassau County district attorney says worker Ramzan Antooa released the 2-year-old filly named Pasta from her stall on July 30 in retaliation for being fired. Antooa was arraigned Thursday on charges including grand larceny, burglary and criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on November 19. Antooa was represented in court by the Legal Aid Society, which did not return a call seeking comment.