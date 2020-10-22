Chicago Police make arrest in slaying of pregnant woman

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a pregnant woman whose baby died four days after being delivered. In a tweet, a police spokesman says that detectives are working with prosecutors to secure charges. Thirty-five-year-old Stacey Jones was found shot twice in the back on her porch on Oct. 9. She was pronounced dead a short time later and doctors delivered the baby. Police have not released any details about the suspect.