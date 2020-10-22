Chiefs quarterback Mahomes continues to progress with time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The regression was almost inevitable after Patrick Mahomes put up record-setting numbers during his first season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback, highlighted by nearly 5,100 yards passing and 50 touchdown throws. At least, a regression in raw statistics. Much to the chagrin of fantasy football fans, though, games are not won and lost purely on numbers. And there are plenty of reasons to believe that Mahomes has actually progressed since his second year in the league, and taken an especially big jump since last season, when he merely led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades.