Chiefs seeking 10th consecutive victory over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are seeking their 10th consecutive victory over the Denver Broncos when the AFC West rivals meet Sunday with snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast. The Chiefs’ dominance of Denver is their best since the 1960s when they beat the Broncos 11 consecutive times. And now the Chiefs have more than just Patrick Mahomes’ superb passing to concerns opponents. Last week, the Chiefs ran 45 times for 245 yards at Buffalo. That’s the most running the Chiefs have done under coach Andy Reid in his eight seasons in Kansas City.