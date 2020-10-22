Cold Air Slides South

While Thursday was warm with a high in the low 80's and humid, a cold front will pass through Thursday overnight into Friday morning, bringing showers and storms. Behind the front, the cold weather returns. I hope you enjoyed Thursday, as hoodie weather is in sight!

The weekend will have cooler than normal temperatures and rain on both Friday and Sunday afternoon.

A strong cold front will settle south of the area early next week, bringing cold temperatures to the Tri-States. Storm systems will track along this front, with precipitation likely. Much of the area will see rain, but there could be some that see snow!

