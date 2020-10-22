 Skip to Content

Cold Air Slides South

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:54 pm WeatherWeather Now
AAweb
Cold Canadian air will slide south along with an area of high pressure.

While Thursday was warm with a high in the low 80's and humid, a cold front will pass through Thursday overnight into Friday morning, bringing showers and storms. Behind the front, the cold weather returns. I hope you enjoyed Thursday, as hoodie weather is in sight!
The weekend will have cooler than normal temperatures and rain on both Friday and Sunday afternoon.
A strong cold front will settle south of the area early next week, bringing cold temperatures to the Tri-States. Storm systems will track along this front, with precipitation likely. Much of the area will see rain, but there could be some that see snow!

Brian Inman

Chief Meteorologist of the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team

Related Articles

Skip to content