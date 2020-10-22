Near Record High Heat

The boundary that stalled to our south on Wednesday, has lifted north as a warm front, just as expected. Morning temperatures started off a little warmer than Wednesday, as we were in the 50s. Thursday's big focus will be the very noticeable jump in temperatures and humidity. Southerly winds will pick up later in the morning and could gust up to 30-35 mph. If you have any Halloween decorations outside that would blow around/blow away you may want to secure them down or bring them inside. After the fog lifts, the clouds will move out leading to some nice sunshine. With our strong southerly winds and sunshine, temperatures will be in the low 80s. The record high for Quincy is 85 (1963). That will get us pretty close to the record. By later Thursday night, clouds will begin to build back into the area ahead of an approaching strong cold front.

The cold front will push through the Tri-States by 7am Friday morning. Our daytime high will happen before that front arrives, which will be in the mid to upper 60s. By 7am though, temperatures will have dropped into the mid to upper 40s. As the front moves through, it will also bring us the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Will the storms be strong to severe? As the storms advance into the Tri-States they will lose some of their steam. I'm not expecting strong to severe storms, but a storm or two may produce some small hail or gusty winds. They will also produce thunder and lightning and heavy downpours. As the storms moves southeast, they'll continue to weaken.