Europe faces more curfews, restrictions as virus cases swell

ROME (AP) — Curfews have been vastly expanded in France, which has added 41,600 new coronavirus infections in one day, and similar nighttime crackdowns loomed in Italy, including for Rome, Naples and Milan. In Greece, Athens was adopting a similar restriction as Europe struggles with rapidly rising COVID-19 caseloads. Italy was Europe’s first country to impose national lockdown in March. So far Italy’s government, wary of crippling the country’s long-lame economy, hasn’t done so again — even as new confirmed infections hit a record of more than 16,000 on Thursday. The Czech Republic’s government re-imposed the same heavy restrictions it slapped on citizens in the spring.