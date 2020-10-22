For 4th time, Hariri is back as PM in crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has pledged to quickly form a government that would halt the country’s economic collapse. He calls it a “last opportunity” to save the country hit by multiple political and financial crises. Hariri was tasked by the country’s president with forming a new government after securing enough votes from lawmakers on Thursday. His appointment brings back an old name. He resigned from the post a year ago amid nationwide protests over widespread corruption, mismanagement of resources and a flunking economy. His return has been rejected by protesters, who see him as a symbol of a political class they blame for the country’s woes.