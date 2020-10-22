Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Hancock County Dental Center

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -- On Thursday the Hancock County Health Department reported a COVID-19 exposure at the Hancock County Dental Center in Carthage, Illinois.

Health officials stated they are doing contact tracing to identify individuals who were in close contact with the positive individual at the Hancock County Dental Center on October 13 and 14.

Health officials added that individuals who had close contact with the infected person have been provided quarantine guidance. All other individuals that were at the dental center on those dates are designated as low-risk exposures and are being told to monitor their symptoms.

The health department stated as a reminder, symptoms reported among patients with COVID-19 include mild to severe respiratory illness with fever or chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of sense of taste and or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.