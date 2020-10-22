Free COVID-19 testing continues in Adams County

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Happening Friday, more Tri-State residents have a chance to get a COVID-19 test.

It's from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adams County Health Department's parking lot at 330 Vermont Street in Quincy.

These are not rapid tests, people will get their results back by Monday.

On Thursday, 350 people got a free COVID-19 test thanks to the Adams County Health Department.

During the first two hours of testing, there were at least 100 cars with people from across the area who had driven to Quincy to get tested in the health department parking lot.

The event was free and open to people from anywhere whether they had symptoms or not.

Connie Marsh said she came from Camp Point after coming in contact with someone who had been exposed to the virus.

"She and I had to help take care of an elderly lady and I just thought I'd feel better if I knew if I was positive or not," Marsh said.

The Adams County Health Department Public Information Officer, Emily Andrews, said having testing available helps them better understand the county's state of health.

"Our numbers have increased lately so we're just making sure that everybody has access to testing if they need it," Andrews said.

Eric Rupple, who lives in Quincy, said as case numbers go up, free testing is needed. He hopes it becomes a regular thing.

"Well with the increase of CDC guidelines in group settings, I think it's almost a necessity to have accessible testing so we know we're safe," Rupple said.

Adams County Health department nurse, Helen Vahle, said the testing will allow them to catch cases that might have gone unnoticed.

"It's just important to keep our elderly safe, our nursing homes and the children," Vahle said. "We want to keep our community open and our businesses going."

"You don't know if you have it or not a lot of times," Marsh said. "So it's good to get tested, and maybe we'll prevent a few deaths."

The plan is to schedule additional testing events in the coming weeks.

