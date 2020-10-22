Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder count filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd, but the more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin remains.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling was made public Thursday.

Chauvin now faces two counts going forward: second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Cahill also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press