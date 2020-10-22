JWCC to host open house for community

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The thought of going off to college can be scary, especially in a pandemic. That's why John Wood Community College officials are holding an open house to make the transition smooth.

JWCC officials hope this event will help anyone thinking of going off to college make the leap and register. There will be admissions help, financial aid assistance, and advising personnel available.

“The goal of this event is to make a smooth transition. From the workforce back into college maybe to advance in the current career that your in. Or maybe just to smooth that process from going to high school to going to college. Really just making that transition as smooth as possible.”

"We’ll even have someone take you around and go to the different offices that you’ll need to meet. We’re offering career guidance, we’re offering admissions guidance. If you need help filing the FAFSA, we’re able to about the grants and the loan process and just paying for school.”

The open house will be Thursday, October 29th from 2 pm-7 pm on the John Wood Community College campus.

Students will also be able to sign up for spring semester courses if they are ready at the event. There is no registration is required to attend but masks are required.