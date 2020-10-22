Kevin Hart: Hosting MDA telethon is a ‘major level-up’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart says hosting a re-imagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is “a major level-up for me.” The comic and actor is leading the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon online on Saturday. It’s the first telethon in six years for the MDA, once known for its popular hours-long Labor Day broadcast hosted for decades by famed comic and actor Jerry Lewis. Joining Hart will be a star-studded group of friends including Gabrielle Union Wade, Usain Bolt and Jack Black. The 41-year-old comic says he hopes his charity work helps to “plant a flag of reason for my existence.”