Man gets more than 3 years in prison in road rage case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for a road rage incident. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 30-year-old William Duval of Springfield was sentenced Oct. 14 after admitting that he waved a gun during the incident in June 2019. A plea agreement says Duval was driving in Springfield when he possibly drifted into another lane, prompting another driver to honk. Duval made an obscene gesture and then flashed a 9mm pistol. Police who stopped Duval after the incident learned he had several prior felony convictions. Federal law prohibits convicted felons of possessing a gun.