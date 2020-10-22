Man U’s Rashford keeps pressure on government to feed kids

Soccer star Marcus Rashford’s campaign to feed poor students has sparked a partisan political battle that makes scoring goals for Manchester United seem trivial by comparison. The 22-year-old England international successfully lobbied British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government in June to extend free school meals through the summer. But one of Britain’s few feel-good stories of the coronavirus pandemic has turned sour. Rashford’s bid to score again through a Labour Party motion providing vouchers over school holidays until Easter was thwarted after a House of Commons debate that ended with the measure rejected largely along party lines.