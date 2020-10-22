McDonough County reports 18th COVID-19 related death

MACOMB (WGEM) -- The McDonough County Health Department reported the county's 18th COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

Health officials said a male in his 70s had died after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Heath officials also reported that as of Thursday McDonough County has had 686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 102 of those currently active.

Health officials added, there are several active outbreaks within McDonough County and the county is at Warning Level for COVID-19 for exceeding the metrics related to number of new cases per 100,000 people, weekly test positivity, and tests performed.