Mexico reaches deal to pay water debt to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has reached a deal with the United States to pay the shortfall in its annual contribution of water from border-area rivers, by transferring rights to water held in border dams that normally supply cities and towns downstream. The agreement announced Thursday allows Mexico to meet the Oct. 24 deadline which, if missed, could have endangered a cross-border water sharing treaty that greatly benefits Mexico. Mexican officials said they still have enough water in other dams to satisfy drinking water requirements for border cities like Reynosa and Matamoros.