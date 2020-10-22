No. 17 Iowa St. seeks milestone win at No. 6 Oklahoma St.

Iowa State drew national attention by beating Oklahoma. The 17th-ranked Cyclones could take perhaps a bigger step when they visit Oklahoma State. With a win, it would be the first time Iowa State opens the season with four conference wins. For all the improvement under coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones have yet to play in a Big 12 Championship Game. Iowa State and No. 6 Oklahoma State will enter their game as two of three unbeaten teams in the Big 12, so a victory would put the Cyclones in an unusual and enviable position in the conference race.