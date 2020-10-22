Police major who oversaw Taylor drug raid unit investigated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville Police major who oversaw the unit that sent officers to Breonna Taylor’s home the night she was fatally shot is the subject of an internal police investigation. At the request of acting Police Chief Yvette Gentry, the department’s Professional Standards Unit opened an investigation this week into Maj. Kimberly Burbrink, the commander of the Criminal Interdiction Division. Burbrink has been placed on administrative reassignment. The Courier Journal reports that police investigators accused Burbink of “pressuring” them. Gentry has said she wants the inquiry to include everything that led to Taylor’s shooting, so that police can learn from it.