Police: Man found shot to death in Kansas City alley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman leaving work early Wednesday found the body of a man who had been shot to death in an alley near The Paseo. Police say the man’s body was in a dark, secluded alleyway near Woodland Avenue and The Paseo when spotted by the woman around 7 a.m. Police have not released the victim’s identity. Police are investigating whether the death was related to a report of gunshots in the same area around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police responded, but did not find any victims. Police have not indicated they have any suspects in the shooting death, and no arrests have been made.