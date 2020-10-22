Police say BB gun shots fired at opponent of Pence’s brother

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a Black woman who says she has received numerous racist and threatening messages as an Indiana congressional candidate against Vice President Mike Pence’s brother was unintentionally shot at by two boys with a BB gun, not a firearm. Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake called police after hearing what she thought was gunfire before a local Democratic Party meeting Oct. 15. Muncie Police determined two boys shot a BB gun at Lake’s car, but didn’t know she was in the vehicle and didn’t intend to hurt anyone. Lake faces long odds against Republican Rep. Greg Pence in the GOP-dominated 6th District.