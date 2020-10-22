Pritzker announces more restrictions for Northwestern Illinois (Region 1)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 will see more restrictions starting this Sunday.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday.



Starting Sunday, Oct. 25, there will be more restrictions for the number of people for social gatherings and amount of tables for outdoor dining.

For Region 1, additional mitigation measures taking effect October 25 include the following:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places. Gov. Pritzker says the other restrictions which went into place on Oct. 3 will still be in place.

"At the end of the day, this is bigger than you. This is about all of us an the communities we call home. Wear your mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. And get your flu shot. We have to take care of each other," said Gov. Pritzker.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



As of Oct. 19, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was up to 11.9%.



In order for restrictions to be lifted, the seven-day rolling positivity rate must drop below 6.5%.

“We know that people and communities need to work together to lower viral spread and reduce the number of new cases being diagnosed,”said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “I urge people in Region 1 to look at their activities and what they can do to reduce spread. Consider postponing having people over to your home for a celebration, make sure you are distancing from other people, and wear your mask anytime you’re around others.”