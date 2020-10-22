Putin says he allowed foe Navalny to get treatment abroad

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected accusations of the Kremlin’s involvement in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying that he personally allowed his foe to be flown to Germany for treatment. Putin’s most visible and determined opponent fell ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown to Germany two days later. Tests conducted at labs designated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Making his first public comments on the poisoning, Putin said he had asked Russian prosecutors to allow Navalny to be flown to Germany from Siberia, where he first was hospitalized.