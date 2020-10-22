Quincy teacher wins Golden Apple

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The October WGEM Golden Apple Award was given to Carla Slough of Quincy's St. Francis School.

Slough has spent more than three decades in the classroom.

"Mrs. Slough is so nuturing, she's so patient with her students. You never hear a cross word." St. Francis Principal Lori Shepard said. "She has that innate ability, she's just a natural teacher."

Slough says her teaching career has been a journey, and she has seen a lot change in 35 years.

"I remember when we started having our red code intruder drills I said man, I never would have thought of this when I first started teaching. So, things have changed all along. But the computer and the smarts boards, those are the things that have made it easier and a lot more fun too," Slough said.

Slough says she learns something from each teacher, parent, and student she works with.

Slough's students say they enjoy being in her classroom, and learn a lot from her too.

"I really like how she's very kind and she likes helping," fourth grade student Reese Meehan said.

"She's really nice and we do fun stuff with her. We love coloring on the smartboard, everyone gets a chance," fourth grader Mason Slough said.



Slough says one of the most important lessons she's learned over the years is to be patient.

"You have no idea where your children are coming from in the morning, so you cannot be so quick to judge if they are in a bad mood or a little snappy sometimes. You just have to take a step back," Slough said.

This year Slough's fourth grade class includes her twin grandchildren.

"She doesn't really make it harder for us, but kind of makes it funner for us," Gracie Slough said.



Principal Lori Shepard says Slough has such a passion for teaching that she treats every student like her own.



"She is almost like a mother to them, I would say. She cares about their individual needs. If they need some extra help in an area she's always willing," Shepard said.



Slough plans to retire at the end of this school year. In a year that comes with more changes and added challenges due to the pandemic, she continues to learn.



"You can not get upset over things if they aren't perfect," Slough said.