Rapid testing in Quincy called “game changer”

QUINCY (WGEM) -- During a COVID-19 press conference on Thursday, Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said that rapid testing for COVID-19 was coming to Quincy and would be a "game changer."

Welch said the tests were provided by the federal government and deployed to communities by the state.

He added that the state is still developing criteria for cases where the tests will be used; however, the state does want the tests used broadly in ways that benefit the community.

Welch used the example of the rapid tests being used on first responders so they don't have to be quarantined while they wait on test results.

He also said the tests could be used on children so they could return to school quicker and their families could return to their jobs or by heathcare workers before their shifts.

Welch said he hoped to make an announcement next week on how the rapid testing would be deployed.