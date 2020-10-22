Renovations coming to Illinois Veterans Home Deer Park

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A local group is making a difference on the Illinois veterans home campus.



The group known as Cherish the Moments is partnering with AMVETS to raise funds to renovate 43 benches and add wheel chair accessible metal picnic tables to Deer Park at the vets home in Quincy.

Organizer, Linda King says they've raised $8,000 so far.

"Starting out with just the 10 benches here at Deer Park and that's when I had an overwhelming response from people locally and all across the country, who wanted to be involved in the project," King said. "So, we launched the cherish the moment project to make everything happen."

She says the next step is to raise $20,000 by October 30th to cover more of the project.

She says they'll continue to collect funds after October and says you can contribute on their Facebook page.