Restore Illinois bus tour stops in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -- State Representative Darren Bailey stopped in Quincy today, on the statewide Restore Illinois bus tour, where he's discussing taxes, corruption, and what's next for Illinois.

The tour started on October 20th at the southern tip of Illinois, in Metropolis. Bailey and his team then went on to, Marion, Mount Vernon, Fairfield, Centralia, and Highland before stopping in Quincy this morning.

Bailey said he feels this tour will inspire hope for the future.

"We believe there’s a future for Illinois, we believe it’s good. And we believe if the silent majority steps up, such as these friends who are here today and get themselves educated understand how to vote, and who to vote for. That's we can truly restore Illinois, that’s what we’re after," said Bailey.

Bailey said the goal is to encourage people to go vote. The tour will end on it October 24th in Effingham, Illinois.