Schools leader quits after appearing to mock Asian names

BOSTON (AP) — The chairperson of the Boston school board has resigned after appearing to mock Asian names during a virtual meeting. Michael Loconto made the comments during a long meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to drop admissions tests for the city’s exam schools for one year because of the pandemic. Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement Thursday that Loconto had resigned. The mayor called the comments hurtful and wrong. Several Boston city councilors called the comments racist. Loconto made the comments after the names of several parents who wanted to speak were read. He apologized during the meeting and later tweeted an apology.