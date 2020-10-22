Study: TV industry falls short of off-camera inclusivity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Zendaya won last month’s Emmy Award for top drama series actress, her triumph seemed to underscore the TV industry’s progress toward inclusivity. The “Euphoria” star became the second Black winner in the category in five years, following Viola Davis’ drought-ending win for “How to Get Away with Murder” in 2015. But according to a new university study, that success contrasts with the lag in diversity in behind-the-camera jobs and among TV executives. As of this fall, the study found that whites held 92% of chair and CEO positions at TV networks and studios, with men filling 68% of those posts. Among senior executives, 84% were white and 60% were male.