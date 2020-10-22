Surging Bears visit rebounding Rams in LA’s new stadium

The Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears on Monday night in a meeting between these big-city NFC rivals for the third straight season. The Bears lead the NFC North at 5-1 despite a less-than-impressive offense. The Rams are 4-2 coming off a loss at division rival San Francisco. The clubs boast two of the NFL’s elite defenses through the first six weeks of the season. The game is a reunion for Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Chicago.