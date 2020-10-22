Teen deaths on the roads are down 74% in Illinois

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - This is National Driver Safety Week and there's some good news to report out of Illinois.

According to the Illinois secretary of state's office, teen driver deaths are down 74% since 2007.

Many credit Illinois Graduated Drivers Licensing for the change.

Under the graduated licensing program, new drivers won’t have as many distractions and they’re able to focus on the road.

New drivers also aren’t allowed to drive past a curfew as part of the program.

This takes new drivers off the roads late at night, which is one of the most dangerous times for crashes.

“I think they’re painting that picture that distracted driving and a lot of passengers creates problems. You also have problems when you’re driving at night, when you’re tired and unable to really concentrate on the road," said Rich Wagner, Adams County Sheriff.

Wagner said since the program was started in 2008, his department has seen fewer serious crashes involving young drivers.

He advises parents to let teens know that getting the keys to the car is a privilege.

Officials said it’s also important for parents to lead by example if they want their young drivers to follow the rules of the road.

“If you’re going to tell your teen driver to do something, it’s probably good for you to be doing that as well, Wagner said. "So, if you’re the parent and you’re on your phone or you’re constantly distracted and doing things you shouldn’t be doing, that’s not being a good role model for the young driver.”

Wagner said the most common mistakes new drivers make are speeding and distracted driving.

Officers said teens often get caught not coming to a complete stop at stop sign. These offenses may seem small, but they can land you a fine or even get a new drivers license revoked.