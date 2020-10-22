Thailand cancels emergency decree in bid to calm protests

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has canceled a state of emergency it had declared last week for Bangkok in a gesture offered by the embattled prime minister to cool student-led protests seeking democracy reforms. The decree had banned public gatherings of more than four people and allowed censorship of the media, among other provisions. It was challenged in court by an opposition party and a group of university students. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha went on national television on Wednesday night to appeal to pro-democracy protesters to reduce political tensions and promised to lift the emergency measure. There were no large demonstrations on Thursday, as some protesters said they were taking a rest day. Wednesday had marked the eighth straight day of rallies.