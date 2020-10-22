Tide goes for 14th straight in ‘Third Saturday in October’

The “Third Saturday in October” rivalry between No. 2 Alabama and Tennessee actually falls on the fourth weekend of the month. But it’s one of the few games that remained in its original spot when the Southeastern Conference ripped up schedules and switched to a 10-game, league-only setup because of COVID-19 concerns. Few outsiders are giving the Volunteers a shot _ oddsmakers installed them as 21-point home underdogs _ after consecutive drubbings at Georgia and against Kentucky. But they played Alabama tight last year in Tuscaloosa and could catch the Tide flat after handling the Bulldogs last week.