Trailblazer Charley Pride to get lifetime achievement award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trailblazing country music star Charley Pride will get a lifetime achievement award at the CMA Awards in November. The rich baritone singer became the genre’s first Black superstar, charting 29 No. 1 hits between the 1960s and 1980s. Pride was named CMA entertainer of the year in 1971. He is often cited as paving the way for many others to follow in the genre. Pride has three Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says Pride, now 82, created “a timeless legacy that continues to echo.”