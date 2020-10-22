UK boosts business aid amid pressure to ease virus impact

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak has announced increased help for bars, pubs and restaurants that have seen business collapse because of COVID-19 controls, saying that even businesses that remain open face profound economic uncertainty. Sunak’s comments come as the government adjusts its policy on supporting struggling workers and businesses. The support programs were designed with the assumption that the pandemic would ease, reducing the need for government assistance. That didn’t happen and infection rates are now rising across the country. Sunak says there are “difficult days and weeks ahead, but we will get through this together.”