US officials Pompeo, Esper to visit India for annual talks

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government says talks next week with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in New Delhi will cover “all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.” The talks are also expected to focus on cooperation in building a free and open Indo-Pacific in view of China’s growing footprint in the region, though India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman made no mention of China when discussing next week’s meeting at his weekly briefing Thursday. However, Pompeo told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that he was sure China would be discussed. The meetings, which have been held the past two years, bring the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries together for talks.