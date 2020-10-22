WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Oct. 21) Culver-Stockton College Football Team Faces Another COVID-19 Related Schedule Change And Monroe City Lady Panthers Softball Team Ready To Play Ball Despite Showers In Marceline

Culver-Stockton's Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division football game scheduled for this Saturday in Canton against Peru State College has been postponed.

The request to postpone the October 24th game was made by Peru State College, and the decision comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted.

Additionally, Culver-Stockton has recently experienced more Covid-19 isolations and quarantines with its football team. This game has tentatively been rescheduled for Saturday, November 28.

This is the fourth straight week Culver-Stockton (1-1) has had a game postponed. The Wildcats haven't played since Sept. 26 at Benedictine College.

The Wildcats' next scheduled game is set for Saturday, October 31 against Clarke University at Ellison Poulton Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

Monroe City is set to face the Lady Tigers of Marceline in post-season softball action this evening. We'll have an update on the Class 2 battle on the dirt as WGEM's Richard Denson gets a pre-game scouting report from MCHS head coach Melissa Chinn from the Lady Panthers dugout.