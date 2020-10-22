WGEM Sports At Ten (Part II): Wednesday (Oct. 21) Holy Trinity Catholic Volleyball Squad Advances And Fort Madison Cross Country Duo Performs Well At Pella State Qualifying Meet

The Lady Crusaders of Holy Trinity Catholic took full advantage of playing at home tonight in post-season play as they played host to the Lady Huskies of Highland. The HTC volleyball team rolled to an impressive 25-15, 25-14, 25-4 win on their home floor and improved their record to (26-9) as they advanced during post-season play. We'll have highlights from Fort Madison.

Two members of the Fort Madison Cross Country team took advantage of their opportunity to shine during the Pella 3A State Qualifying Meet. We'll have an update on two young men from FMHS who are now headed to States.

Members of the Culver-Stockton College football team faced some disappointing news earlier today. We'll have an update from Canton, Missouri, plus check in with C-SC Athletic Director Pat Atwell as he shares a few thoughts on how the players are coping right now during this season of uncertainty due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.