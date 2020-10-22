World Series draws record-low audience for 2nd night

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series has drawn a record-low audience of television viewers for the second straight night. Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 viewers on Fox. Los Angeles’ opening 8-3 victory in Game 1 was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox. The low for any game before this year came the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, when Game 3 against Philadelphia in 2008 was viewed by 9,836,000.