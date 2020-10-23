 Skip to Content

Adams Co. reports 16th COVID-19 related death, 52 new cases

11:13 am Coronavirus IllinoisNewsTop Stories
MGN - Adams County COVID-19 cases - 04212020
Health officials reported that the victim was a female in her 70s.

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the 16th COVID-19 related death of an Adams County resident on Friday.

Health officials reported that the victim was a female in her 70s.

Also on Friday health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, the highest in a single day to date.

The new cases include:

  • 9 males between 10 and 19 years old
  • 5 females between 10 and 19 years old
  • 7 males in their 20s
  • 6 females in their 20s
  • 4 males in their 30s
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 3 males in their 40s
  • 2 females in their 40s
  • 2 males in their 50s
  • 4 females in their 50s
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 5 females in their 60s
  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 2 females in their 90s

The Adams County Health Department reported a total of 1786 positive cases in Adams County with 250 of those currently being active.

Health officials stated the preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total is now at 13.09%.

Heath officials stated 44 individuals are currently hospitalized in Adams County with 8 of those in an Intensive Care Unit.

Jim Roberts

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content