Adams Co. reports 16th COVID-19 related death, 52 new cases
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the 16th COVID-19 related death of an Adams County resident on Friday.
Health officials reported that the victim was a female in her 70s.
Also on Friday health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, the highest in a single day to date.
The new cases include:
- 9 males between 10 and 19 years old
- 5 females between 10 and 19 years old
- 7 males in their 20s
- 6 females in their 20s
- 4 males in their 30s
- 1 female in her 30s
- 3 males in their 40s
- 2 females in their 40s
- 2 males in their 50s
- 4 females in their 50s
- 1 male in his 60s
- 5 females in their 60s
- 1 male in his 70s
- 2 females in their 90s
The Adams County Health Department reported a total of 1786 positive cases in Adams County with 250 of those currently being active.
Health officials stated the preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total is now at 13.09%.
Heath officials stated 44 individuals are currently hospitalized in Adams County with 8 of those in an Intensive Care Unit.