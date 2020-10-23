Adams Co. reports 16th COVID-19 related death, 52 new cases

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the 16th COVID-19 related death of an Adams County resident on Friday.

Health officials reported that the victim was a female in her 70s.

Also on Friday health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, the highest in a single day to date.

The new cases include:

9 males between 10 and 19 years old

5 females between 10 and 19 years old

7 males in their 20s

6 females in their 20s

4 males in their 30s

1 female in her 30s

3 males in their 40s

2 females in their 40s

2 males in their 50s

4 females in their 50s

1 male in his 60s

5 females in their 60s

1 male in his 70s

2 females in their 90s

The Adams County Health Department reported a total of 1786 positive cases in Adams County with 250 of those currently being active.

Health officials stated the preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total is now at 13.09%.

Heath officials stated 44 individuals are currently hospitalized in Adams County with 8 of those in an Intensive Care Unit.