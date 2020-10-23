Adams County Health Department will take back prescription drugs tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) -- People who live in Adams County will get the chance to safely dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs on Saturday.

The DEA is hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day so that prescriptions don't fall into the wrong hands.

Brown Drug Manager, Bill Cox, said keeping expired drugs in the home can do more harm than good.

“They shouldn’t be kept in your house if aren’t [sic] you’re not using them anymore." Cox said. "Little kids can get into them, pets can get into them. They’re not going to benefit anyone and they could hurt people."

While Cox said the prescription drugs do serve a purpose in helping you, they can become harmful if you don't get rid of them properly.

“Do a great job of helping you protect your good health," Cox said. "But when you’re done with them and they’re serving no purpose the best thing is to get them out of the house, out of circulation. But not down the drain and not to the landfill."

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adams County Health Department located at 330 Vermont St. in Quincy.

The following do not qualify for disposal at this site: liquid medications, syringes and needles.