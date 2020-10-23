Adams county poll hours extended

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -- If you want to vote early in Adams county there is now more time to do so because the county clerk's office will extend its hours.

Starting Saturday, the polling place will be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the rest of the month.

Starting Monday, the polling place will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"The extension of hours, when we were looking at what the projections might be for this election, we thought well, there's probably going to be a lot of people who want to early vote this election because of COVID 19, " Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said.

"So what we did was planned it and realized that if we could offer these extended hours to the voters, it gives them a little flexibility with their schedule to early vote."

Niekamp said the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 29.

You can put your ballot in the drop box at the 5th Street entrance of the courthouse until 7 p.m. on election day.