Anwar warns Malaysia PM seeks emergency law to keep power

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he is concerned about reports that the prime minister is seeking a state of emergency to suspend Parliament and stymie bids to oust his government. Local media has reported that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is seeking emergency powers to suspend parliament to focus on battling a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Speculation intensified after he held a special Cabinet meeting Friday and then held an audience with the king. Anwar met the king last week to try convince the monarch he has enough support from lawmakers to topple Muhyiddin, whose government has only a two-seat majority in Parliament. A new wave of coronavirus cases, however, prompted the king to delay the process of verifying Anwar’s claim.