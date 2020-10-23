As COVID numbers climb, Lee County leaders urge safety

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Just one day after the Lee County Health Department announced the county's 10th COVID-19 related death, health officials and county leaders said simple steps, like wearing a mask and socially distancing, can make all the difference.

Lee County Health Department community health program manager Emily Biddenstadt said Lee County's numbers keep trending up.

"Back in July, we reported our 50th case," she said. "Three months later, here we are, reporting our 920th case."

She said while Lee County's positivity rate has been steady, anywhere between seven and eight percent, the daily new case numbers keep changing.

"Monday we had 29 new cases, Tuesday we had seven new cases, and then like, you know, Wednesday we had 20 new cases," she said.

County board chairman Ron Fedler said the choices people make can have very real consequences.

"There was a friend of mine and a classmate that we went to school together for 12 years, and he got the virus," he said. "He didn't make it. He passed away."

Biddenstadt said it's easy for people to keep themselves safe.

"Continue with those social-distancing efforts, stay away from large crowds, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay home when you're sick," she said.

She said that's especially important with the weather turning colder.

"Do you feel like it could be allergies or it could just be the common cold?" she said. "It may not be so be sure to call your doctor."

Fedler said people need to be taking the proper steps to protect them and others.

"Some times people cannot feel that this is as real as it is sometimes been made out to be," he said. "It doesn't make any difference if you're a Democrat or a Republican or anything, you realize how real it is."

On Friday, Lee County reported 23 new cases which brought the 14-day positivity rate to 8.2 percent.

