Asia Today: Vaccine promise is election issue in India state

NEW DELHI (AP) — A promise of free COVID-19 vaccination has become an issue in key state elections in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the promise when releasing the ruling Hindu nationalist party’s manifesto for elections that begin in Bihar state next week. Every Bihar resident will be given vaccinated for free when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, she said, adding at least three vaccines are in the final trial stage and are on the cusp of production in the country. The promise angered the Congress and other opposition parties who accused the ruling party of politicizing the pandemic and playing on people’s fears. Bihar is India’s third-largest state with about 122 million people.